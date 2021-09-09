$900,000.00 in Sales Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report $900,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Beyond Air reported sales of $350,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $1.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.46 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $271.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -0.52. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

