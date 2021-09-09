A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Price Up 7.6%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.24 and last traded at $52.97. Approximately 6,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 114,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.