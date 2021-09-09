A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Price Up 7.6%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.24 and last traded at $52.97. Approximately 6,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 114,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.43.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
