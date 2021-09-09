AAX Token Reaches One Day Volume of $43,729.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $43,729.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00177609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003821 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

