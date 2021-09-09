Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,913 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,995,218. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

