Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY22 guidance to $5.45-5.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.800 EPS.

Shares of ASO opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ASO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

