Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.450-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.45-5.80 EPS.

Shares of ASO opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

