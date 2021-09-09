Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.80 and last traded at C$18.81. 6,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADN. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Acadian Timber to C$17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadian Timber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.92. The company has a market cap of C$313.88 million and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

