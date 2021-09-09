Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 7,690 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACEL traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 106,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,926. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.30. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 645,504 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,293,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

