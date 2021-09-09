ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.69 Million

Analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post $532.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $540.07 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $444.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

ACCO opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 30.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 507,391 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 9.8% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 622,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 556,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

