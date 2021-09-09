AceD Trading Down 31.6% This Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $172,439.70 and approximately $24,990.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

