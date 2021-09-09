ACENT (ACE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.41 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0871 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and $3.41 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00061148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00163718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043970 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,397,637 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

