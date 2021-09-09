ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Roth Capital

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

ACM Research stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.18. 397,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 0.73. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.41.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $2,987,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACM Research by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 12.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth $399,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

