ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) vs. Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) Critical Analysis

Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) and ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Katy Industries and ACM Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A ACM Research 15.30% 11.62% 6.86%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Katy Industries and ACM Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A ACM Research 0 1 3 0 2.75

ACM Research has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.77%. Given ACM Research’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACM Research is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of ACM Research shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of ACM Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Katy Industries and ACM Research’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACM Research $156.62 million 11.94 $18.78 million $1.12 94.40

ACM Research has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Summary

ACM Research beats Katy Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Katy Industries Company Profile

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield. The company tools can be used in fabricating foundry, logic and memory chips including dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM, and 3D NAND-flash memory chips. The company was founded by David H. Wang and Hui Wang in January 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

