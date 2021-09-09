ACoconut 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $83,714.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $624,072.23 and approximately $83,714.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 90% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

