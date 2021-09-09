Actinium (ACM) Market Cap Tops $917,266.64

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $917,266.64 and approximately $16,367.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,424,400 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

