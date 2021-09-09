Acumen Capital Increases InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$2.50

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 129.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE IPO traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.09. 220,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$74.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1.64. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$25.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.