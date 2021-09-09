Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Down 3%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s stock price traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.77. 2,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 171,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). On average, research analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.