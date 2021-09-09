adbank Price Down 22.2% This Week (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $50,193.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00060658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00171464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00044274 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

ADB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,325,674 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

