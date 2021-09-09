Add.xyz (ADD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,769.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $959,106.07 and approximately $3,769.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00062061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.71 or 0.00176583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars.

