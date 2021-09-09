AdEx Network Market Cap Reaches $70.08 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $70.08 million and $4.36 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00165067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044130 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 136,744,020 coins and its circulating supply is 128,301,544 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.