adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

ADDYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st.

ADDYY opened at $175.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.74. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $147.88 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in adidas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 45.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in adidas by 34.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

