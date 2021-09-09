Adshares Market Cap Reaches $21.95 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00003005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $21.95 million and $138,307.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00068043 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,606,407 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

