ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,532 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADT shares. TheStreet cut ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

ADT opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.24.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

