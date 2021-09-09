Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

ATGE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,514. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $4,945,268.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,942,626.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.