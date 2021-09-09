Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,720 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.65, a P/E/G ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

