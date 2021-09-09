Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 23,722 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1,350.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 36,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWRE opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $39.62.

