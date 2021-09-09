Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JMIA shares. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of JMIA opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

