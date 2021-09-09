AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of AECOM worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,313,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AECOM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,314,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -70.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

