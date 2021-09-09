AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Down to $105.50

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.50, but opened at $100.50. AeroVironment shares last traded at $101.37, with a volume of 4,269 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total transaction of $779,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $655,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

