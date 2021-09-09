Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.94

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 67548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. On average, analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Caley Castelein acquired 259,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

