Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $18,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

AMG stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.90. 882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,874. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

