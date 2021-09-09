Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

AFMD stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $668.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affimed stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

