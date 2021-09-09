Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
AFMD stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $668.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
