Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,101 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.