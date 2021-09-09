Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 139.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.71.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $586.21. The stock had a trading volume of 46,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,350. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

