Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $496.33. 17,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,450. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.16 and its 200-day moving average is $470.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

