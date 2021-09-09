Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,759 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.81. 307,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,214,514. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

