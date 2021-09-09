Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,222 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $4,567,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,089,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 63,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.70. 70,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average of $104.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

