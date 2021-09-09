Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,372 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,372 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masco by 30.6% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,839,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,196.7% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 108,588 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 56,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,228. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

