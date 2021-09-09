Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.58. 134,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,491,951. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

