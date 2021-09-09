Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,910 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,910 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.5% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,600 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,578,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.25. 262,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,540,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

