Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,315 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,906 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 27,315 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,394 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 383,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 85.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,933 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 63,035 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 406,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,618,980. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

