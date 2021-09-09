Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,911 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $332.24. 88,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,586. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $350.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

