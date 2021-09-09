Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 917 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 99,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.34. 38,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,147. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.04. The company has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

