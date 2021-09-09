African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Trading Up 0.1%

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 476,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 446% from the average daily volume of 87,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,753,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

