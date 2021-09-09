Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) vs. Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Head-To-Head Review

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Afya and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 18.27% 9.43% 5.51% Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Afya and Hailiang Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $233.20 million 8.99 $56.66 million $0.61 36.89 Hailiang Education Group $209.85 million 4.48 $52.73 million N/A N/A

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Hailiang Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Afya and Hailiang Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Afya presently has a consensus target price of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 33.96%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Afya is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Volatility and Risk

Afya has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Afya beats Hailiang Education Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segment offers digital and printed medical content services, including online courses for residency preparatory, medical and other than medical post-graduate specialization programs and mobile app subscription for digital medical content. The company was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

