agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 4.1%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s share price was down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.88 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 1,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 645,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

AGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $302,722,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $244,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

