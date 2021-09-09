Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Several analysts recently commented on ADC shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

NYSE ADC opened at $73.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

