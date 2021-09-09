Airbloc Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and $12,704.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045263 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

