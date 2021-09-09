Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock Price Down 5%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s share price fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37. 575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 138,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $43,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $7,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth $7,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

