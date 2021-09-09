Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock Price Down 5%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s share price fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37. 575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 138,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.