Alchemix Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $340.51 or 0.00733085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $96.59 million and $5.25 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00060658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00171464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00044274 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.